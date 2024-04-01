Chanute tops Iola with walk-off

CHANUTE — The ability to execute in pressure situations told the tale Friday for Iola High.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early 4-1 lead over host Chanute, but could not keep the Blue Comets at bay in the late innings.

Chanute rallied to tie the score in the sixth, and then scored the winning run in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh of a 5-4 victory.

“What’s sticking with me is execution,” Iola head coach Levi Ashmore said. “They executed, and we didn’t. Our offense continues to struggle, and we let a couple of balls drop in the outfield that we shouldn’t have.”