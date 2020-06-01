Chanute’s Kay takes checkered flag in street stocks

Sunday night action at Humboldt Speedway saw the 2020 debut of the USRA “A” Mods at Humboldt Speedway.

This class appears on special occasions, and in this particular event, being extra special because it served as the prelude to this coming Friday’s main event; The USMTS Modified Touring Series at The Hummer.

USMTS is a traveling series that boasts Modified racers from all over the United States and Canada.