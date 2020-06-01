Menu Search Log in

Chanute’s Kay takes checkered flag in street stocks

The USRA “A” Mods made their debut on Sunday in part of an action-packed weekend at Humboldt Speedway.

By

Sports

June 1, 2020 - 9:58 AM

Michael Kay stands with his trophy after winning the Whitworth Construction Street Stock event on Sunday. Photo by Dayton Sutterby/Finishline Photography

Sunday night action at Humboldt Speedway saw the 2020 debut of the USRA “A” Mods at Humboldt Speedway. 

This class appears on special occasions, and in this particular event,  being extra special because it served as the prelude to this coming Friday’s main event; The USMTS Modified Touring Series at The Hummer. 

USMTS is a traveling series that boasts Modified racers from all over the United States and Canada.

