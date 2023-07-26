 | Wed, Jul 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chargers sign Herbert to megadeal

The 25-year-old Herbert — the sixth overall pick in 2020 — is the first quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with three consecutive seasons of at least 4,000 passing yards and is one of two players to throw 25 touchdown passes in each of his first three years. He is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers

By

Sports

July 26, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons Dec. 13. Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / TNS

Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension ($52 million average) Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert will get $218.7 million guaranteed, which is second to the fully guaranteed $230 million deal Deshaun Watson signed with Cleveland in 2022, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not release the financial details.

Related
January 13, 2023
December 16, 2021
January 4, 2021
December 31, 2020
Most Popular