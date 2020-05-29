Menu Search Log in

Chase Elliott ends week of misery with win

It was a sigh of relief for Chase Elliot and his team as the no.9 car found its way in victory lane after a tough two-race stretch.

By

Sports

May 29, 2020 - 3:09 PM

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is interviewed during Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott’s streak of bitter defeats in NASCAR’s frantic first push of rescheduled races finally ended with his first Cup victory of the season.

Elliott won Thursday night in the rain-delayed event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to close a brutal 12 days for NASCAR. The event, postponed Wednesday night, was the fourth Cup race since the series resumed racing May 17.

Elliott had two frustrating losses in that span, including defeat Sunday night in the Coca-Cola 600 when a caution flew two laps from the finish with Elliott leading.

Related
May 28, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 12, 2020
Trending