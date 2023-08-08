 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Chase Young feels ‘explosive’ 2 years out from tearing ACL

Chase Young says he feels like himself again nearly two years since tearing the ACL in his right knee. The Washington Commanders edge rusher shed his knee brace before stepping on the field for training camp.

By

Sports

August 8, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at the 2020 NFL Draft Combine.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — When Chase Young stepped on the field for the first practice of Washington Commanders training camp late last month, the brace was off his surgically repaired right knee.

Now the heat is on for Young to return to form in a contract year.

The 2020 No. 2 overall pick who won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honor is now nearly two years removed from a torn ACL that derailed his NFL career and is ready to roll. After the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, Young is in shape to try to earn another deal and live up to lofty expectations.

