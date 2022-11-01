 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Chastain rides wall to NASCAR title race

The move put Chastain into the championship four for the first time in his career, in his second season of full-time Cup racing with a competitive team.

By

Sports

November 1, 2022 - 1:39 PM

Ross Chastain races at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Photo by Alex Slitz / TNS

There’s been an internal battle raging inside Ross Chastain as he’s clawed his way into NASCAR’s championship finale.

He’s an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida who was never supposed to make it to the top level of stock car racing.

But he did and it required Chastain to bump and bang his way through traffic from journeyman driver to a top Cup team with race-winning cars. He built a solid list of rivals critical of his aggressive style along the way, and as it became clear Chastain might actually have a chance to race for the Cup title, he started to wonder if his rivals were right about him.

Related
August 30, 2022
May 11, 2020
April 28, 2020
February 21, 2020
Most Popular