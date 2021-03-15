Menu Search Log in

Cheerleaders’s mother in hot water

A mother of a Pennsylvania cheerleader is accused of showing doctored photos and videos of her daughter's rivals. The woman is being charged with cyber harassment for the "deepfake" images.

March 15, 2021 - 9:03 AM

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of doctoring photos and video of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals to try to get them kicked off the squad, officials said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.

Spone manipulated photos from social media of three girls on the Victory Vipers cheerleading squad in Chalfont to make it appear they were drinking, smoking and even nude, investigators said.

