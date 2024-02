HUMBOLDT — For the first quarter, Humboldt High’s girls were able to stifle a potent Cherryvale Charger offense Friday.

The Lady Cubs led 4-2 headed into the second quarter before Cherryvale found its shooting groove in the second period, connecting with three 3-pointers to take a 19-15 lead into the break.

The Chargers kept up the pace after the break, taking control with a 17-4 run in what became a 48-35 victory.