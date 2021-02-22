Menu Search Log in

Chetopa tops MV in high school hoops

As the regular season draws to a close, Marmaton Valley High's basketball teams traveled Friday to Chetopa. The road was unkind the Wildcats, as both the girls and boys Wildcat squads fell to defeat.

Sports

February 22, 2021 - 8:46 AM

CHETOPA — Offensive struggles plagued Marmaton Valley High’s girls Friday in a 38-24 loss at Chetopa.

The Wildcats scored only two points in the second quarter and three in the third, enough for Chetopa to open a 28-14 lead.

Janae Granere led with eight points, followed by Aly Ard with seven. Madi Lawson chipped in with four, Kayla Ard had three and Kaylee Becker scored two.

