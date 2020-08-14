Menu Search Log in

Chicago Bulls fire Coach Jim Boylen

Team fails to make playoffs for fourth year in a row.

By

Sports

August 14, 2020 - 3:06 PM

Bulls coach Jim Boylen walks off the court after the Bulls lost to the Trail Blazers, 117-94, on Nov. 25, 2019, at the United Center. The Bulls let the Boylen go on Friday.

Months after the world was reminded of the best run in Chicago Bulls history, the franchise closed a chapter on one of its worst.

The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen on Friday as the new front office begins its remake of a team that missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years — a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”

The Bulls finished 22-43 this season and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World, where the playoffs begin next week.

