Chicago Bulls fire Coach Jim Boylen

Months after the world was reminded of the best run in Chicago Bulls history, the franchise closed a chapter on one of its worst.
The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen on Friday as the new front office begins its remake of a team that missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years — a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”
The Bulls finished 22-43 this season and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World, where the playoffs begin next week.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives