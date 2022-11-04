 | Fri, Nov 04, 2022
Chiefs and Titans meet in top AFC showdown

The Titans and Chiefs are tied for the second-best record in the AFC behind the Bills, who have beaten them both. That means the game could have playoff implications.

November 4, 2022 - 4:10 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets pressured as he looks for a receiver in the first half against the Buffalo Bills in the first-half on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

So it speaks volumes of the lasting impression that the Titans’ 27-3 rout of the Chiefs last season had on him when the Pro Bowl quarterback was asked about it this week: “We weren’t ready,” Mahomes replied, “and they beat our (butt).”

Only he used a three-letter word for derrière rather than a four-letter one.

