 | Sun, Jan 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs beat Broncos, 28-24

Linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up a loose ball and rumbled 86 yards to score for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter.

By

Sports

January 8, 2022 - 6:55 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 05, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return after Melvin Ingram III darted into Denver’s backfield untouched and stripped Melvin Gordon powered the Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-24 victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

With their 13th consecutive win over the Broncos, the Chiefs (12-5) kept alive their hopes of getting the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

They need Houston to upset Tennessee on Sunday to get the pole position; otherwise, they’re the second seed and will host a wild-card game next weekend in their quest to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Related
December 7, 2020
December 4, 2020
September 2, 2020
December 17, 2019
Most Popular