Chiefs begin offensive line rebuild

After releasing two injured offensive linemen last week, the Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran guard Joe Thuney to a five-year deal Monday. Thuney formerly was with New England.

March 16, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Joe Thuney (62) of the New England Patriots signed a free agent deal Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Billie Weiss / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The cash-strapped Kansas City Chiefs made their first big first move to rebuild their offensive line Monday, agreeing with Joe Thuney on a five-year contract to provide a durable plug-and-play option at one of their interior positions.

The agent for the former Patriots standout, Mike McCartney, tweeted the sides had agreed to the deal on the first day they could discuss contracts with free agents. The deal is worth $80 million and includes some incentives, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

The earliest it can become official is Wednesday, when free agency officially begins.

