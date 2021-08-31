Chiefs brace for tough decisions on cutdown day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City.

Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.

In fact, the line was so drastically different by the time preseason games began that three Super Bowl starters were among the second-team unit.