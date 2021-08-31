 | Tue, Aug 31, 2021
Chiefs brace for tough decisions on cutdown day

With NFL rosters required to be down to 53 players by this afternoon, Kansas City's coaching staff is bracing for some of the toughest decisions they've had to make since arriving in KC. Several promising players already have been cut.

August 31, 2021

Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) runs against Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the second half of the 202 AFC Championship Game. Photo by Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City.

Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.

In fact, the line was so drastically different by the time preseason games began that three Super Bowl starters were among the second-team unit.

