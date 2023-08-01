 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Chiefs bulking up to back Pat

The Kansas City Chiefs will rely on a pair of new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season. They signed ex-Tampa Bay tackle Donovan Smith to handle the left side and former Jacksonville tackle Jawaan Taylor to handle the right during free agency.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74), center, warms up with teammates during practice at the Kansas City Chiefs training facility on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Kansas City.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs need look no further than last season’s playoffs, and the sight of Patrick Mahomes hobbling to the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a high ankle sprain, to understand the importance in protecting their quarterback.

Yet oddly enough, they were OK watching both of their starting offensive tackles leave in free agency.

The big blow was the departure of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., for whom the Chiefs paid the Ravens handsomely in a trade, when the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

