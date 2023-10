KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chargers and the Chiefs have been predictably good on offense this season, at least statistically, which means in the complementary world of the NFL, the difference in their records probably resides on the opposite side of the ball.

The Chargers are 2-3 largely because they allow more yards than all but one team in the league.

The Chiefs are 5-1 thanks to a defense that allows fewer points than all but one.