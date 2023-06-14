 | Wed, Jun 14, 2023
Chiefs Chris Jones absent at minicamp

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was absent from the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday. Jones is entering the final year of his contract with the Super Bowl champions.

June 14, 2023 - 2:39 PM

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones smiles during during the second half of the team's NFL AFC championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, was absent from the start of Super Bowl champions' mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday, June 13. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, was absent from the start of the Super Bowl champions’ mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not expected to speak until Thursday, and the Chiefs did not make anyone else available to discuss Jones’ absence. If it is unexcused, Jones could be fined as much as $98,753 under terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

The 28-year-old Jones is coming off perhaps the best season of his career, matching a career high with 15 1/2 sacks before getting two more in the postseason. His disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line also was a big reason why the Chiefs were able to slow down the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half as they rallied to win the Lombardi Trophy.

