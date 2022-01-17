 | Mon, Jan 17, 2022
Chiefs crush Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Steelers on Sunday to move on in the NFL playoffs. The loss marks the end of the career of long-time Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger.

By

Sports

January 17, 2022 - 9:52 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, meets Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after Kansas City defeated the Steelers, 42-21, Sunday night, Jan. 16, 2022, in an AFC Wild Card game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were going nowhere on offense against Pittsburgh early Sunday night, so coach Andy Reid had wide receiver Mecole Hardman take a shotgun snap and hand off to running back Darrel Williams on a trick play.


Their exchange hit the ground, T.J. Watt picked it up and returned the fumble for a touchdown.


It was precisely the kind of play that should have energized the heavy underdogs, playing in a tough environment on the road, but it wound up doing something else entirely: It ticked off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

