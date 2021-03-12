Chiefs cut Fisher and Schwartz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have released starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

The moves come as both players are recovering from season-ending injuries from the past season. The Chiefs were also projected to be roughly $20 million over the NFL salary cap, as announced at $182.5 million for 2021.

Releasing Fisher and Schwartz, both of whom were in the final year of their respective contracts, clears up to $18 million in cap space. Fisher makes up $11.9 million of that total, while Schwartz accounts for a little more than $6 million. The Chiefs still need to shed a little more than $4 million off the cap, according to both Over The Cap and Spotrac.