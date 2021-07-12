Chiefs defensive lineman faces felony gun charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will have his day in a Southern California court, but not surrounding an alleged firearms incident on June 20.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Friday charged Clark with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon, a district attorney spokesman told The Kansas City Star. The charge stems from Clark’s arrest on March 13 by the California Highway Patrol, as reported by The Star’s Sam McDowell.

The alleged June gun incident involving Clark, which also took place in L.A., remains under investigation.