 | Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs defensive lineman faces felony gun charge

Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, has been arrested twice in recent months for suspicion of possessing an illegal assault weapon in his vehicle. He now faces a felony gun possession charge from the first arrest in March.

By

Sports

July 12, 2021 - 9:47 AM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is interviewed by the media prior to Super Bowl LIV on Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will have his day in a Southern California court, but not surrounding an alleged firearms incident on June 20.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Friday charged Clark with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon, a district attorney spokesman told The Kansas City Star. The charge stems from Clark’s arrest on March 13 by the California Highway Patrol, as reported by The Star’s Sam McDowell.

The alleged June gun incident involving Clark, which also took place in L.A., remains under investigation.

Related
June 22, 2021
October 14, 2019
April 24, 2019
December 4, 2018
Most Popular