Chiefs embrace newfound role as playoff underdog

For the third consecutive playoff game, the Kansas City Chiefs will line up as the underdog when they kick off Super Bowl LVIII against San Francisco. The Kansas City players have embraced the new role.

February 9, 2024 - 1:40 PM

Billions of dollars are being bet on the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images via kansasreflector.com

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For most of the past six years, Patrick Mahomes has had to manufacture the chip that he carries on his shoulder, because the Kansas City Chiefs have been so good for so long that they were almost always expected to win.

That is no longer the case.

During a season in which the Chiefs scuffled along on offense, and at one point lost five of eight games, they went from being the favorite on a weekly basis to something entirely different: an underdog. They became the team that received the points when betting lines came out, rather than giving them up, and that chip on Mahomes’ shoulder suddenly appeared on its own.

