Chiefs fall to Bengals on late FG

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had a message for young Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase when the two met on the field after Cincinnati’s dramatic 34-31 win over Kansas City to clinch the AFC North title.

“Keep going — we’ll see you in the playoffs,” the Chiefs quarterback told Chase.

The Bengals (10-6) are finally back in the postseason, thanks to Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow, who both shattered team records on Sunday. Chase’s 266 receiving yards was more than Mahomes had passing (259) in the game.