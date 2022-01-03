 | Mon, Jan 03, 2022
Chiefs fall to Bengals on late FG

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a divisional title after beating the Chiefs 34-31 on a last-second field goal. Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase had 266 yards receiving, more yards than KC QB Patrick Mahomes threw for.

January 3, 2022 - 10:29 AM

Joe Burrow (9) of the Cincinnati Bengals signals at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had a message for young Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase when the two met on the field after Cincinnati’s dramatic 34-31 win over Kansas City to clinch the AFC North title.

“Keep going — we’ll see you in the playoffs,” the Chiefs quarterback told Chase.

The Bengals (10-6) are finally back in the postseason, thanks to Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow, who both shattered team records on Sunday. Chase’s 266 receiving yards was more than Mahomes had passing (259) in the game.

