Chiefs fend off Panthers

Kansas City's offense did just enough to keep the Chiefs ahead down the stretch in a 33-31 squeaker over Carolina Sunday. The Panthers' Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field goal try on the final play of the game.

November 9, 2020 - 8:45 AM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulls in a second quarter reception while in the grasp of Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Sunday. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was just goofing around during a special teams segment of practice when he dreamed up this audacious play in which he’d put himself in motion, then take the snap and look downfield for a wide receiver.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid liked it so much that he put it in the game plan.

The play, which Mahomes called “Ferrari right,” wound up going for a first-half touchdown against Carolina on Sunday, and was merely one highlight in a game full of them.

