Chiefs fend off Panthers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was just goofing around during a special teams segment of practice when he dreamed up this audacious play in which he’d put himself in motion, then take the snap and look downfield for a wide receiver.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid liked it so much that he put it in the game plan.

The play, which Mahomes called “Ferrari right,” wound up going for a first-half touchdown against Carolina on Sunday, and was merely one highlight in a game full of them.