Chiefs get a kick out of preseason opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sure looked like he was ready to go. The one-time MVP, Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler made it look easy in his short time on the field.

Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Mahomes said. “We went out there, we were able to spread the football around, get a lot of different guys involved and found a way to get in the end zone.”