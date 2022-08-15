 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
Chiefs get a kick out of preseason opener

Kansas City's starters played well in their brief preseason opener action Saturday against Chicago. But the team's highlight may have been safety Justin Reid's successful extra point kick.

August 15, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) scrambles away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Azur Kamara (93) during a preseason game at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sure looked like he was ready to go. The one-time MVP, Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler made it look easy in his short time on the field.

Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Mahomes said. “We went out there, we were able to spread the football around, get a lot of different guys involved and found a way to get in the end zone.”

