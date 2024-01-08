 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
Chiefs get all they wanted with ‘meaningless’ win over Chargers

Aside from defensive stalwart Chris Jones — who played in order to earn a $1.25 million bonus for getting his 10th sack of the year — most of the Kansas City Chiefs starters sat out Sunday's regular season finale. Still, Kansas City's reserves were able to defeat the Chargers, giving KC a little morale boost heading into the playoffs.

January 8, 2024 - 2:52 PM

Isiah Pacheco (10) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates as he leaves the field after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs hardly could have envisioned a better way for their regular season to end against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They rested Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and most of their big-name stars. Their backups played well in their absence, helping the Chiefs to a 13-12 road win over a division rival. Chris Jones even got the sack he needed to trigger a $1.25 million bonus, which the Pro Bowl defensive tackle said he would use in part to buy his fellow defensive linemen Rolex watches.

“I had to beg (Chiefs coach Andy Reid) for one more series,” Jones said with a smile afterward. “He gave me the finger like, ‘One more and you’re done.’ So I went on the field praying to God like, ‘Oh my God, please.’”

