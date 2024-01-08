Chiefs get all they wanted with ‘meaningless’ win over Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs hardly could have envisioned a better way for their regular season to end against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They rested Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and most of their big-name stars. Their backups played well in their absence, helping the Chiefs to a 13-12 road win over a division rival. Chris Jones even got the sack he needed to trigger a $1.25 million bonus, which the Pro Bowl defensive tackle said he would use in part to buy his fellow defensive linemen Rolex watches.

“I had to beg (Chiefs coach Andy Reid) for one more series,” Jones said with a smile afterward. “He gave me the finger like, ‘One more and you’re done.’ So I went on the field praying to God like, ‘Oh my God, please.’”