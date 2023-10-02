 | Mon, Oct 02, 2023
Chiefs hold on to beat Jets Sunday night

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shook off a subpar performance during which they blew a 17-point lead, but held on to defeat the New York Jets 23-20. 

Sports

October 2, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs hands the ball off to Isiah Pacheco (10) for a 48-yard touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs appeared on their way to a blowout against the struggling New York Jets.

A few mistakes by the star quarterback made it uncomfortably close, but he and the Chiefs shook off a subpar performance during which they blew a 17-point lead and then held on for a 23-20 victory Sunday night.

“I knew I put us in two bad positions,” said Mahomes, who was intercepted twice. “No one points fingers in that locker room. We all play together. Not everything is going to be pretty, but the guys responded and we found a way to win.”

