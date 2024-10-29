Chiefs keep winning amid new identity shift

LAS VEGAS — Inevitable as the Chiefs’ 27-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium might have seemed by the end, it also hinged on a crucial inflection point — and on freshly compelling testimony to what should be abundantly evident by now:

As much as this rightfully will always be considered the Patrick Mahomes Era, the Chiefs’ defense is the most steadfast asset for a team whose very identity now is complementary football.

Sometimes that means one aspect enhancing another; other times, it might mean one counterbalancing, or even atoning for, another.

Like the defense did Sunday to enable the Chiefs to win their franchise-record-tying 13th game in a row and lift them to 7-0 for just the third time in team history.

Look, maybe the Chiefs would still have won this game if not for the majestic goal-line stand when everything seemed to be disintegrating. And, sure, there were dozens of other moments that helped create the outcome.

Just the same, it all was in jeopardy at the pivotal juncture before the KC defense reset the game — the latest reminder of how this team rolls.

After taking a 17-10 halftime lead, the Chiefs careened into an atrocious stretch to start the third quarter. And the Raiders cut their lead to 17-13 as the Chiefs were self-destructing.

They were nabbed for five penalties in 14 plays and three in a row before a Mahomes pass from the Kansas City 2-yard line was deflected into an interception by Tre’von Moehrig and returned to the Chiefs’ 3.

Instead of crumpling then, what happened next was the stuff of legend.

“Unbelievable,” coach Andy Reid said. On first down, George Karlaftis and Drue Tranquill took down Alexander Mattison at the 1.

On second down, it was Karlaftis and Nick Bolton credited with the tackle for no gain. On third-and-goal from the 1, Tranquill and Bolton smothered Mattison for minus 2.

Then came the defining play of the series and, arguably, the game: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) pursues Las Vegas wide receiver DJ Turner (19) Sunday in Las Vegas. Photo by Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

With quarterback Gardner Minshew back to pass, Karlaftis plowed Raiders right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. back toward Minshew. And when Minshew tried to step up and away, the oncoming Tershawn Wharton was there to smack him down for a 5-yard loss.

“George made a great play … and I kind of walked into it,” said Wharton, enjoying the best year of his career in his fifth season and adding, “You go for it on fourth down, we’re going to make you pay.”

Especially, he said, because the defense had been upset over how it played in the first half and was “on fire” for the second half.