Chiefs lead AP Pro32 poll; Packers at No. 2, Bills at No. 3

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs know how to avoid any late-season stumbles.

The Chiefs took a 30-10 lead against Miami and held on for a 33-27 victory. They’re 12-1 on the season and on pace for the top seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs clinched their fifth straight AFC West title with the victory and are the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll.