Chiefs lead AP Pro32 poll; Packers at No. 2, Bills at No. 3

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs know how to avoid any late-season stumbles.
The Chiefs took a 30-10 lead against Miami and held on for a 33-27 victory. They’re 12-1 on the season and on pace for the top seed in the AFC.
The Chiefs clinched their fifth straight AFC West title with the victory and are the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives