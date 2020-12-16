Menu Search Log in

Chiefs lead AP Pro32 poll; Packers at No. 2, Bills at No. 3

Success makes the Chiefs a big target.

December 16, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) eludes the tackle of Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) to score a touchdown in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, December 13. Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs know how to avoid any late-season stumbles.

The Chiefs took a 30-10 lead against Miami and held on for a 33-27 victory. They’re 12-1 on the season and on pace for the top seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs clinched their fifth straight AFC West title with the victory and are the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

