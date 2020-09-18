Menu Search Log in

Chiefs look to spoil Chargers inaugural game at SoFi Stadium

K.C. Chiefs have won 11 of the past 12 meetings with the L.A. Chargers

By

Sports

September 18, 2020 - 3:34 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for a receiver late against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ long wait for a shiny new home ends on Sunday when they play their first game in SoFi Stadium. Their first guest though could dampen the housewarming.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have won 11 of the past 12 in the series and have taken the past six as the road team. Kansas City also looks primed for a repeat run after a convincing 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans in its opener.

The Chiefs have also won 10 straight overall, going back to last season. Coincidentally, their winning streak began with a 24-17 victory over the Chargers in Mexico City.

Related
December 27, 2019
December 13, 2018
December 11, 2018
September 7, 2018
Trending