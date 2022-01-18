Chiefs’ Mahomes, Bills’ Allen resume budding rivalry

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A second consecutive postseason matchup pitting Buffalo’s Josh Allen against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seemed almost inevitable after two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks met in last year’s AFC championship game.

The same could not have been envisioned as recently as four years ago.

What might be lost in all the hype leading up to the divisional playoff meeting at Kansas City on Sunday is both players’ connections to Buffalo, and the second-guessing which followed two key Bills decisions in finally arriving on their franchise quarterback.