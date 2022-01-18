 | Tue, Jan 18, 2022
Chiefs’ Mahomes, Bills’ Allen resume budding rivalry

The Mahomes-Allen rivalry will write a new chapter this weekend in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The two quarterbacks are two of the top young players in the NFL. Mahomes has a ring, while Allen just wants to get to the big game.

January 18, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass in the first half while being pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Photo by TNS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A second consecutive postseason matchup pitting Buffalo’s Josh Allen against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seemed almost inevitable after two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks met in last year’s AFC championship game.

The same could not have been envisioned as recently as four years ago.

What might be lost in all the hype leading up to the divisional playoff meeting at Kansas City on Sunday is both players’ connections to Buffalo, and the second-guessing which followed two key Bills decisions in finally arriving on their franchise quarterback.

