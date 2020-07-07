Chiefs, Mahomes strike 10-year, $503 million deal; richest in sports history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have their guy for the long haul.
Superstar quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has agreed to terms on a 10-year contract extension in Kansas City worth approximately half a billion dollars — a staggering new record for all of sports worldwide — that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2031 season.
“This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement announcing the rich and long-awaited extension. “Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports.
