Menu Search Log in

Chiefs, Mahomes strike 10-year, $503 million deal; richest in sports history

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the biggest contract in sports, signing a 10-year $503 million deal.

By

Sports

July 7, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates atop one of the team buses on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. during the city's celebration parade for the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have their guy for the long haul.

Superstar quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has agreed to terms on a 10-year contract extension in Kansas City worth approximately half a billion dollars — a staggering new record for all of sports worldwide — that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

“This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement announcing the rich and long-awaited extension. “Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports.

Related
May 29, 2020
April 22, 2020
April 9, 2020
March 19, 2020
Trending