Chiefs make it interesting, beat Broncos, 34-28

Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards and one of his three touchdowns was a no-look hook pass to Jerick McKinnon, who had two TD catches. The Broncos made it close late when Russell Wilson hit Marlon Mack for a 66-yard touchdown pass to slim the score to 27-21.

December 12, 2022 - 3:03 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images/TNS)

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs own the Denver Broncos — even when Patrick Mahomes throws three interceptions and a 27-0 lead turns into a nail-biter.

Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes and the Chiefs (10-3) outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. Russell Wilson left with a concussion early in the fourth quarter as Denver (3-10) lost to Kansas City for the 14th consecutive time.

“Just three bad decisions,” Mahomes said. “Luckily for me, the rest of the team stepped up. Defense made a lot of stops in some critical moments when we were putting them in some bad situations. Even my special teams. (Punter) Tommy (Townsend) flipped the field a couple of times for us.”

