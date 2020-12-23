Menu Search Log in

Chiefs net seven Pro Bowl nods

Kansas City's success on the gridiron has led to a bevy of Pro Bowl selections. The Chiefs are one of three teams, along with Seattle and Green Bay, to have seven players selected, although there will be no football game this year due to COVID-19.

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first quarter intended for Denver Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

