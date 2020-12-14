Menu Search Log in

Chiefs outscore Miami, 33-27

After some early misfires, the Kansas City Chiefs rattled off 30 straight points Sunday in defeating the Miami Dolphins, 33-27. The victory clinches KC's fifth straight AFC West championship.

By

Sports

December 14, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) jumps over Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) in the first quarter Sunday. Photo by Jim Rassol / Palm Beach Post / TNS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes took a 30-yard sack before he got the Kansas City Chiefs going in the right direction.

The Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit and four turnovers Sunday to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27.

Mahomes took the longest sack in the NFL in five years and was picked off three times, his first multi-interception game in more than two years. But he threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs (12-1) earn their eighth consecutive victory.

