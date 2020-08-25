Menu Search Log in

Chiefs say: Keep wearing your masks

A plethora of fans neglecting to wear face masks properly has the Kansas City Chiefs concerned about protocol when the 2020 season opens Sept. 10. The team offered reminders to continue wearing masks when out in the public.

August 25, 2020 - 10:32 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Every time Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes looked into the stands on Saturday, they saw Chiefs fans wearing masks.

There were plenty of videos making the rounds on social media afterward that showed many were not.

It was the first chance for Kansas City fans to glimpse the Super Bowl champions after an offseason scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Chiefs were forced to move training camp from the fan-friendly Missouri Western State University to their locked-down home base just across the parking lot from Arrowhead Stadium.

