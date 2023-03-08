Chiefs send Clark, Brown into free agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are about to have two big holes to fill, along with plenty of salary cap space to do it, as they enter free agency and begin putting together a roster for the defense of their Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs plan to decline using the franchise tag for the second time on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and they will release pass rusher Frank Clark, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither of the moves has been officially made.