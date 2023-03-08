 | Wed, Mar 08, 2023
Chiefs send Clark, Brown into free agency

A person familiar with the decisions says the Kansas City Chiefs plan to decline using the franchise tag for the second consecutive year on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and they will release pass rusher Frank Clark.

March 8, 2023 - 1:26 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark celebrates a tackle during the first quarter of a Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are about to have two big holes to fill, along with plenty of salary cap space to do it, as they enter free agency and begin putting together a roster for the defense of their Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs plan to decline using the franchise tag for the second time on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and they will release pass rusher Frank Clark, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither of the moves has been officially made.

