Chiefs set to host shorthanded Jets

When the New York Jets travel to Kansas City Sunday, they'll likely be without their top two receivers. Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder both have fared well for the struggling New York squad.

October 30, 2020 - 2:27 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold and the New York Jets are likely to be without their top two wide receivers when they play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.

Coach Adam Gase ruled out Breshad Perriman before practice Friday because the receiver remains in concussion protocol after his injury late in the Jets’ 18-10 loss to Buffalo last Sunday.

Jamison Crowder also appears unlikely to play with a groin injury that also kept him out last week.

