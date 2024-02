The Kansas City Chiefs signed a pair of players Thursday, including one who could project as an immediate starter.

Matt Araiza, a 23-year-old punter and 2022 sixth-round draft pick, agreed to terms with the Chiefs, according to Araiza’s agent, Joe Linta.

Araiza — nicknamed “Punt God” during his storied career at San Diego State — was released in August 2022 by the Buffalo Bills after he was named in a civil lawsuit that claimed he took part in a gang rape.