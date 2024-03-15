Chiefs sign receiver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Marquise Brown have agreed on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $11 million, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Thursday night, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes the upgrade at wide receiver the team had been searching for since the Super Bowl.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been signed.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers for their second straight Lombardi Trophy last month despite one of the least productive wide receiver groups in the NFL. Second-round draft pick Rashee Rice developed into a serviceable option in the passing game, but the Chiefs otherwise were left to rely on journeymen and stopgaps as they chased another title.

Brown could be the perfect complement to Rice in a new-look passing attack that includes recently signed tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was brought aboard one a one-year deal to play alongside star tight end Travis Kelce.