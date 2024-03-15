 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Chiefs sign receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Marquise Brown to a one-year contract in a move to bolster their wide receiver corps. Brown was injured for much of 2023 while he was with Arizona.

March 15, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, left, who played previously in Baltimore and Arizona, has signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Marquise Brown have agreed on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $11 million, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Thursday night, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes the upgrade at wide receiver the team had been searching for since the Super Bowl.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been signed.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers for their second straight Lombardi Trophy last month despite one of the least productive wide receiver groups in the NFL. Second-round draft pick Rashee Rice developed into a serviceable option in the passing game, but the Chiefs otherwise were left to rely on journeymen and stopgaps as they chased another title.

Brown could be the perfect complement to Rice in a new-look passing attack that includes recently signed tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was brought aboard one a one-year deal to play alongside star tight end Travis Kelce.

