 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Chiefs starting linebacker gets 4-game suspension

September 20, 2022 - 1:32 PM

Willie Gay #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a defensive play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy.

Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage of less than $1,000. Gay’s representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed.

Gay agreed to a diversion program in June to resolve the criminal case.

