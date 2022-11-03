 | Thu, Nov 03, 2022
Chiefs Toney, McDuffie expected to play against Titans

After New Chief Kadarius Toney and this year's first round draft pick Trent McDuffie injured their hamstrings, both are expected to see the field this upcoming Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding.

They also plan to have first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie back at cornerback following his hamstring injury.

The Chiefs acquired Toney last week from the New York Giants for third- and sixth-round picks in next year’s draft, hoping to upgrade a wide receiver room that has produced mixed results this season. They also wanted another wide receiver who will be under contract next season, when players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are free agents.

