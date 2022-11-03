Chiefs Toney, McDuffie expected to play against Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding.

They also plan to have first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie back at cornerback following his hamstring injury.

The Chiefs acquired Toney last week from the New York Giants for third- and sixth-round picks in next year’s draft, hoping to upgrade a wide receiver room that has produced mixed results this season. They also wanted another wide receiver who will be under contract next season, when players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are free agents.