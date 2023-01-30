 | Mon, Jan 30, 2023
Chiefs top Bengals, 23-20, to earn Super Bowl berth

The Kansas City Chiefs relied on the injured ankle of Patrick Mahomes to get them into field goal range before Harrison Butker put through the winning score with three seconds left in the game. They are headed to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Sports

January 30, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kisses the Lamar Hunt trophy as he celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was forced to rely on his badly sprained right ankle rather than his strong right arm when the Kansas City Chiefs were desperately driving with a chance to win the AFC championship.

The All-Pro quarterback, missing three wide receivers to injuries and battered himself, took off on a third-down play near midfield in another gut-check game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes strained to reach the mark he needed and was headed out of bounds when he felt the hands of Joseph Ossai send him sprawling into the bench.

The mad dash, coupled with the 15-yard penalty for a late hit, was all Kansas City needed.

