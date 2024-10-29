 | Tue, Oct 29, 2024
Chiefs trade for New England pash rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New England defender Josh Uche for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, addressing one of the few needs for the team's already stout defense — a middling pass rush.

By

Sports

October 29, 2024 - 1:31 PM

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche puts pressure on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a 2023 game at New England. Photo by Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired pass rusher Josh Uche from the New England Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick on Monday, giving one of the NFL’s best defenses an upgrade at a position where it was looking for some help.

Uche will take the roster spot of tight end Jody Fortson, who is headed for injured reserve with a knee injury.

Uche was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 and has 20 1/2 sacks over parts of five seasons, including two through the first seven games of this season. His best year was in 2022, when Uche had 11 1/2 sacks and forced two fumbles in 15 games.

He joins a pass rush group in Kansas City that is led on the edge by George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and features defensive tackle Chris Jones providing pressure up the middle. Charles Omenihu is expected to return soon from a torn ACL that has kept him out all season, and that should further help the pass rush.

The deal is the second significant trade for Kansas City in less than a week. The Chiefs sent a conditional fifth-round pick to the Titans last week for DeAndre Hopkins, who had two catches for 29 yards in Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Raiders.

