 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs trade Hill to Miami for draft picks

Tyreek Hill, who has spearheaded the explosive Kansas City Chiefs offense for the past several years, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins. Kansas City will receive five draft picks over the next two years for the three-time All-Pro.

By

Sports

March 23, 2022 - 2:10 PM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a pass in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs have traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks. Photo by RICH SUGG/KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.

Related
March 16, 2022
March 18, 2021
July 17, 2020
April 24, 2020
Most Popular