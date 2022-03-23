Chiefs trade Hill to Miami for draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.