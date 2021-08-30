 | Mon, Aug 30, 2021
Chiefs wrap up preseason with 3-0 mark

After not throwing a touchdown in his first two preseason games, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was on target in limited action Friday. Mahomes threw touchdowns in his only two possessions as the Chiefs defeated Minnesota 28-24. The regular season opens Sept. 12 against Cleveland.

August 30, 2021 - 9:15 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was nearly perfect Friday night, throwing for 117 yards and two scores in his only two chances with the ball and leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale.

Mahomes was sharper than he’d been his first two exhibitions, finishing 8 of 9 with the only miss a throwaway with nobody open. Mahomes capped his first series against Minnesota with a 35-yard throw to Tyreek Hill, who’d run right by former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, then capped the second with a short TD pass to tight end Blake Bell.

Mahomes’ counterpart, Kirk Cousins, wasn’t nearly as effective for Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a field goal on his first offensive series but went three-and-out on each of the next two, finishing 5 of 7 for 57 yards. Cousins looked out of sync with his receivers and took a big loss on a sack by Anthony Hitchens.

