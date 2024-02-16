Clark sets NCAA women’s scoring record

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women’s career scoring leader and set Iowa’s single-game scoring mark with 49 points, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 106-89 win over Michigan on Thursday night.

Clark moved past Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527, and now has 3,569 career points. The senior guard added 13 assists for her 58th career double-double. She shot 16 of 31 from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range, in the 12th 40-point game of her career. Clark eclipsed the single-game scoring mark of 48 points set by Megan Gustafson in 2018.

Clark, who needed eight points to pass Plum, struck early. Her 35-foot 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the first quarter provided the record-breaking points.