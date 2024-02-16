 | Fri, Feb 16, 2024
Clark sets NCAA women’s scoring record

Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 49 points and dished out 13 assists in a win over Michigan Thursday, putting her atop the NCAA women's career scoring list.

February 16, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record, during the first half against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images/TNS

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women’s career scoring leader and set Iowa’s single-game scoring mark with 49 points, leading the No. 4 Hawkeyes to a 106-89 win over Michigan on Thursday night.

Clark moved past Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527, and now has 3,569 career points. The senior guard added 13 assists for her 58th career double-double. She shot 16 of 31 from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range, in the 12th 40-point game of her career. Clark eclipsed the single-game scoring mark of 48 points set by Megan Gustafson in 2018.

Clark, who needed eight points to pass Plum, struck early. Her 35-foot 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the first quarter provided the record-breaking points.

