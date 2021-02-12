Menu Search Log in

Clemson QB draws focus

Trevor Lawrence is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, the spot held by the Jaguars.

February 12, 2021 - 12:44 PM

In this file photo, quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Clemson Tigers warms up prior to the start of the Tigers' football game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2019. After testing positive for COVID-19, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Lawrence won't play in the game against Notre Dame Saturday. Photo by Mike Comer / Getty Images / TNS

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out for several NFL personnel including his expected future pro coach, Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The national championship winner is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, the spot held by the Jaguars.

Lawrence had planned to throw on Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11, but moved up things when he learned he’d need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. Lawrence said doctors have told him he should be able to throw within six to eight weeks of surgery.

