Clemson QB draws focus

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out for several NFL personnel including his expected future pro coach, Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The national championship winner is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, the spot held by the Jaguars.

Lawrence had planned to throw on Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11, but moved up things when he learned he’d need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. Lawrence said doctors have told him he should be able to throw within six to eight weeks of surgery.