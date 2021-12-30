 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Clemson tops Cyclones

Dabo Swinney picked up his 150th win as the Tigers completed a 10-3 season with a win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Now Clemson has to rebuild their coaching staff

December 30, 2021 - 9:34 AM

Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and head coach Dabo Swinney talk before the Cheez-It Bowl college football game against Iowa State Cyclones in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel) Photo by TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney became the sixth-fastest coach in college football history to reach 150 victories. He gave the credit to his players following the No. 19 Tigers’ 20-13 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“This team’s journey was full of adversity and we probably had more adversity this year than the last seven combined,” said Swinney, who became just the third coach to win at least 150 games in fewer than 15 seasons. “What made it great was how everybody in the whole program, the thing that never flinched was the leadership.

“This was a complete program effort. … What made this team special was because they didn’t make excuses.”

