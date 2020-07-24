Cleveland takes next steps to change name

CLEVELAND (AP) — Before the Cleveland Indians make a definitive decision on changing their name, they’ll listen to those they may have most offended over the past 105 years.

Owner Paul Dolan said the team will speak to Native American groups as one of the preliminary steps in the potential name change, which was spurred by a national movement this summer to remove racist symbols and monuments.

Earlier this week, Dolan, whose family took ownership of the franchise in 2000, met with Cleveland’s players, front-office members and manager Terry Francona to discuss the possibility of the name change as well as other issues such as social justice and race relations.