 | Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Clippers’ cool-hand Lue is NBA’s best in elimination games

Tyronn Lue describes the playoffs as his 'happy place,' and indeed, the LA Clippers continue to rally.

June 30, 2021 - 10:02 AM

The Los Angeles Clippers' Reggie Jackson, left, celebrates with teammates Terance Mann and Daniel Oturu, right, late in a Game 5 win against the Phoenix Suns on June 28, 2021, in the Western Conference Finals in Phoenix. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have been unflappable amid high stakes throughout these playoffs. They recovered from 0-2 deficits against Dallas and Utah to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

Down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns, they’ve rallied within a victory of tying the series and forcing Game 7. Much of their resilience can be credited to Tyronn Lue, who is a NBA-best 10-2 in elimination games as a coach. 

Lue has described being in the playoffs as his “happy place” and he thrives on the chess match moves required from game to game. 

